Kiefer Sutherland Releases ‘Bloor Street,’ Title Track Off His New Album

‘Bloor Street’ is the title track from Kiefer Sutherland’s new studio album which releases on January 21st 2022 and will be followed by an extensive UK and European tour.

Kiefer sticks to his country style in the new tune, but the video and lyrics certainly speak to you if you are from Toronto or spent any time there. Kiefer Sutherland is known to many as an actor with his iconic deep raspy voice, however when he sings that all goes away actually. This tune won’t be getting any airplay on Rock 95 but you can have a listen to ‘Bloor Street’ below.