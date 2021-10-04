Listen Live

Kiefer Sutherland Releases ‘Bloor Street,’ Title Track Off His New Album

You can spot SAM THE RECORD MAN in the video

By Audio, Host Blogs, Morning Show

‘Bloor Street’ is the title track from Kiefer Sutherland’s new studio album which releases on January 21st 2022 and will be followed by an extensive UK and European tour.

Kiefer sticks to his country style in the new tune, but the video and lyrics certainly speak to you if you are from Toronto or spent any time there. Kiefer Sutherland is known to many as an actor with his iconic deep raspy voice, however when he sings that all goes away actually. This tune won’t be getting any airplay on Rock 95 but you can have a listen to ‘Bloor Street’ below.

Related posts

Respect Socks And Sandals: Man Catches Alligator With Garbage Bin

‘Hard Skool’ Four Song EP On The Way From GNR

Jack White Is A Badass – Plays Rooftop Show For TMR Opening

Sammy Hagar Explains On Video His Alien Abduction From 60 Years Ago

The Problem With Jon Stewart — His New Show

Norm Macdonald: Every Comedian’s Favourite Comedian

Becoming Led Zeppelin Trailer Arrives

Eddie Vedder Covers ‘Drive’ by R.E.M. For Upcoming Movie

Everything You Need To Know About The Milk Crate Challenge