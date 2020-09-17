Samuel L. Jackson Will Offer Swearing Lessons if Enough People Register to Vote

Nobody knows how to insert swear words into everyday conversation like Samuel L. Jackson. Nobody. That’s why this offer is way too good to pass up.

He is offering swearing lessons if enough Americans register to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

He’s got 8.5 million followers, so 2,500 is really not a tall order. Tell all your American friends!

Also, in case you need a reminder of how finessed Sam Jackson’s swearing game is, here’s a wonderful video you should definitely not watch at work or with your kids.