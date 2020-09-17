Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden as ‘Saturday Night Live’ returns for it’s 46th season

Saturday Night Live is set to return for an unprecedented 46th season beginning October 3rd. The cast will be back in studio for the upcoming season, rather than filming remotely from their homes.

Lorne Michaels and Co. announced some plans for the new season in a release, with the biggest news being that Jim Carrey will portray United States presidential hopeful Joe Biden to open the season. Unfortunately, that means Jason Sudeikis will not reprise his role as Biden, but both Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph will return to play Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

Jim Carrey is our new Joe Biden! pic.twitter.com/hBJPRJl6Ja — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 16, 2020

SNL also announced the arrival of three new cast members, Punkie Johnson, Lauren Holt, and Andrew Dismukes.