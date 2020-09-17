Listen Live

Jim Carrey to play Joe Biden as ‘Saturday Night Live’ returns for it’s 46th season

SNL IS RETURNING ON OCTOBER 3

By Entertainment

Saturday Night Live is set to return for an unprecedented 46th season beginning October 3rd. The cast will be back in studio for the upcoming season, rather than filming remotely from their homes.

Lorne Michaels and Co. announced some plans for the new season in a release, with the biggest news being that Jim Carrey will portray United States presidential hopeful Joe Biden to open the season. Unfortunately, that means Jason Sudeikis will not reprise his role as Biden, but both Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph will return to play Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, respectively.

 

SNL also announced the arrival of three new cast members, Punkie Johnson, Lauren Holt, and Andrew Dismukes.

