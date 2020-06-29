Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls ‘March for Our Right’ Rally Disguised as Bluegrass Singer

Sacha Baron Cohen is back at it again, this time he’s crashing a far-right ‘March for Our Rights’ rally in Washington. He showed up at the rally on Saturday dressed as a bluegrass singer.

He sang some original songs and even got the crowd to sing along.

*Warning: this song contains offensive materials*

Dressed as a hillbilly, Sasha Baron Cohen infiltrated a rally being held by “The Washington State Three Percenters” – a right wing militia group — and took over the stage. I’m crying…pic.twitter.com/cIydi6kqWh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 28, 2020

He hasn’t taken responsibility for the stunt yet, but people at the rally recognized him and that he posed as the leader of a Political Action Committee, who offered to sponsor the festival and pay for a stage and security. He also reportedly posed as a cameraman who filmed the rally organizer’s response to his stunt.