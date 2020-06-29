Listen Live

Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls ‘March for Our Right’ Rally Disguised as Bluegrass Singer

He's got guts...That's for sure

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Sacha Baron Cohen is back at it again, this time he’s crashing a far-right ‘March for Our Rights’ rally in Washington. He showed up at the rally on Saturday dressed as a bluegrass singer.

He sang some original songs and even got the crowd to sing along.

*Warning: this song contains offensive materials*

He hasn’t taken responsibility for the stunt yet, but people at the rally recognized him and that he posed as the leader of a Political Action Committee, who offered to sponsor the festival and pay for a stage and security. He also reportedly posed as a cameraman who filmed the rally organizer’s response to his stunt.

