Surprise Solo Release From Pearl Jam Bassist Jeff Ament

Many musicians are not touring the continent right now as they are in lock down like the rest of us, and when musicians aren’t performing, they’re creating. Jeff Ament from Pearl Jam couldn’t sit still and decided to record a 4 song EP, American Death Squad. It was released just yesterday, have a listen to the track The Divine Perfume below.

The entire EP was recorded while he was in isolation the past few months and was sucked into constant news updates which never seemed positive. Check out the full ep here.