Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Keep Dolly Parton on 2022 Ballot

Dolly Parton may still have a shot at getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame even though she withdrew her nomination.

Officials at the Rock Hall released their statement on social media saying Dolly’s music impacted a generation of fans and influenced countless artists.

The statement went on to clarify that “Rock & Roll has deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

Earlier this week, Parton decided to “Respectfully bow out” of consideration for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction saying, “It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

(cover photo via Kristopher Harris flickr)