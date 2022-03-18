Listen Live

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Keep Dolly Parton on 2022 Ballot

Despite her withdrawing her nomination earlier this week

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

Dolly Parton may still have a shot at getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame even though she withdrew her nomination.

Officials at the Rock Hall released their statement on social media saying Dolly’s music impacted a generation of fans and influenced countless artists.

The statement went on to clarify that “Rock & Roll has deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

Earlier this week, Parton decided to “Respectfully bow out” of consideration for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction saying, “It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame.”

(cover photo via Kristopher Harris flickr)

