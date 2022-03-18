Best Part Of March Madness? The Cheerleaders! (Not why you think!)

March Madness is back. Full crowds are back. Cheerleaders are back!

Forget your bracket, your betting, your school allegiances, and the on-court game for a moment. Let’s appreciate the super heroes that came to the rescue last night during the St. Mary’s vs. Indiana game. After an errant shot saw the basketball get stuck on top of the backboard, (who hasn’t seen that happen or had that happen when they’ve jacked a three? Just me? Okay…) nothing worked to get it down! A ref even stood on a chair and used a mop handle to no avail.

Cue the cheerleaders! The Indiana squad got to work putting one on another’s shoulders, walking over to the backboard and lifting the girl up to grab the ball. It’s an amazing visual and an equally impressive play by play call!

"THE CHEERLEADER SAVES THE DAY!" When hope was lost, a hero emerged. pic.twitter.com/8fjEydjr2j — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

With more and more female lead superhero movies being made, and a current trend of cheer-based shows on Netflix, perhaps two birds with one stone can be hit here, and someone can write a new show based on…superhero cheerleaders! We already have the pilot episode right there for the taking! Happy March Madness!

McCully