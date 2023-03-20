Join Us For The Wrap-Up of #MarchMadness4Kids at Axed Blue Mountain

The countdown to the end of the month is on, and you can join us for a great evening of axe throwing to wrap up #MarchMadness4Kids at Axed Blue Mountain & see McCully’s final challenge!

While there is still plenty of time to make YOUR donation & make McCully do anything YOU want him to, we now know what his FINAL challenge will be…sort of.

While anyone who books at Axed on Friday, March 31st will be contributing to the cause, we know that John & Melissa of Axed will make McCully do something with an axe as his final challenge. You’ll have to be there after 8pm to find out what!

Plus, score yourself some Rock 95 swag just for coming out to throw!

To book your spot to have an axe-throwing experience on the 31st, click here.

To be the next to donate to Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions & MAKE McCully do something, click here.

You Have The Power, Use It & Have Fun!