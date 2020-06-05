Listen Live

Ratt’s ‘Round and Round’ reaches the Billboard Top 20 for the first time since 1984

"We do have a Ratt problem"

By Uncategorized

Ever since Geico released a new commercial featuring 80’s hair band Ratt, their song “Round and Round” has seen a resurgence. The 40-second spot shows homeowners raving about their new house…only to reveal they have a “Ratt” problem.

Thanks to the boost from Geico, ‘Round and Round’ re-entered the Billboard Top 20 for the first time since 1984. The song reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984 and has now reemerged on #18 on the Top 20 Rock Digital Song Sales.

 

