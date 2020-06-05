Barrie’s Live Music Show Musician Spotlight #4

Rock 95 is proud to partner with Barrie’s Live Music Show to shine a spotlight on local musicians.

Every week, Rock 95 will select one performance from Barrie’s Live Music Show on Facebook, to be featured right here on Rock 95.com! This week, the group is fundraising in support of the Down Syndrome Association of Simcoe County. If you’d like to donate, click here.

This week’s feature artist is Steven Wishart. Steven is a graphic artist from Barrie, in fact The Tragically Hip even used one of his designs as part of the “Long Time Running” box set. How cool is that?

Steven’s cover of ‘Lanterns‘ by Birds of Tokyo caught our ears this week, but he has several other amazing performances within the Facebook group we definitely recommend you check out