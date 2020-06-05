The Tragically Hip release “Flamenco Rose” with Stoney Ridge Winery

The Tragically Hip have released another wine with Stoney Ridge Winery, and this one is just in time for summer.

The Tragically Hip – 2019 Flamenco Rosé – available at select LCBO Vintages locations starting May 30th. pic.twitter.com/i3180pcurJ — The Tragically Hip (@thehipdotcom) May 30, 2020

The Hip previously released their Fully Completely Grand Reserve red in 2013, and followed it up with Ahead By A Century Chardonnay in 2014. 2019’s Flamenco Rose is said to be “a traditionally dry style of Rosé was inspired by the lyrics and music of ‘Flamenco’. A lessor known but critically acclaimed track on the band’s seminal “Trouble at the Henhouse’ album originally released in 1996.”

The wine label artwork was a collaboration between Stoney Ridge and Hip guitarist Rob Baker. Flamenco Rose is available for purchase through Stoney Ridge Winery, and it is also available at select LCBO’s.