Listen Live

Raptors’ Fan Set off Fireworks Outside Warriors’ Hotel Room Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals

The hype is real

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

Everybody is doing their part to help bring the NBA Championship home to Toronto.

Game one went down last night and since Toronto did better in the regular season, we get home-court advantage for 4 of the 7 potential games in the series. Raptors’ fans are taking full advantage of that by doing anything they can to distract the Golden State Warriors while they’re in the city, including setting off fireworks outside their hotel at 3 a.m.

Warning…video has NSFW language

(cover photo via Shaheen Karolia flickr)

Related posts

WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger Raps

WATCH: Boy Inturrupts Concert to Sing Star Wars Imperial March

Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

Real Estate Mogul Offers Kawhi Leonard Multi-Million Dollar Penthouse if He Stays With the Raptors

MOVIE THEATRE OFFERS ‘BRING YOUR DOG NIGHT’ AND ‘BOTTOMLESS WINE’

WATCH: Awkward Actors During Standing Ovation after Screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at Cannes

WATCH: Seth Rogan & Charlize Theron – Truth.. or Dab

WATCH: Someone Tried to Dropkick Arnold Schwarzenegger