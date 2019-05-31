Raptors’ Fan Set off Fireworks Outside Warriors’ Hotel Room Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Everybody is doing their part to help bring the NBA Championship home to Toronto.

Game one went down last night and since Toronto did better in the regular season, we get home-court advantage for 4 of the 7 potential games in the series. Raptors’ fans are taking full advantage of that by doing anything they can to distract the Golden State Warriors while they’re in the city, including setting off fireworks outside their hotel at 3 a.m.

Warning…video has NSFW language

Raptors fans really set off a bunch of fireworks at 3am outside of the Warriors hotel room last night. Keep that saaaame energy doe pic.twitter.com/i5Hc44rCDo — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) May 30, 2019

