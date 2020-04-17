Pink Floyd Announces YouTube Concert Series

To help fans fight boredom while in quarantine, Pink Floyd is launching their very own YouTube concert series. In the next few weeks they’ll be releasing previously unseen, rare, archived material from their vault for free.

The band announced the news via their Facebook page. The first release will be their 1995 concert film, Pulse. A 22-song set documenting “The Division Bell Tour” and includes the first-ever film recording of Pink Floyd playing The Dark Side of the Moon in full.

Starting later today, at 5pm UK time (12pm EST) is the @YouTube Film Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are… Posted by Pink Floyd on Friday, April 17, 2020

Pulse will be available on Pink Floyd’s YouTube channel starting Friday April 17th at noon.

(cover photo via Piano Piano! flickr)