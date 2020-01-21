Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He Has Parkinson’s Disease

71-year-old Ozzy Osbourne revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis Tuesday morning in an interview with Good Morning America.

He and his wife Sharon Osbourne sat down to share Ozzy’s health struggles and to reveal that they’ll be pursuing further treatments in Switzerland this April as they’ve exhausted their options in North America.

Ozzy says it began last year after he required surgery for a bad fall. Doctors are having a hard time figuring out whether the fall or his surgery are to blame for his condition.

According to Sharon, he’s currently on a very light dose of medication to treat Parkin 2, which is a form of Parkinson’s.

Ozzy says he felt guilty hiding his diagnosis from fans and plans to get healthy and get back on tour.

