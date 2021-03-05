Listen Live

Orillia’s Jocelyn Hill thoroughly enjoyed her ‘Zoom with the Foo Fighters’

"It was just so neat to sit there and drink a beer and feel like I was chatting with them"

By Entertainment

Jocelyn Hill from Orillia is a huge Foo Fighter’s fan, so when she saw that Rock 95 was giving our listeners a chance to win a Zoom meeting with the Foos she knew she had to enter.

What Jocelyn didn’t know is that she’d be the lucky person chose to actually join the legendary band on a live Zoom call, along with a few other die hard fans from across the country. The Rock 95 Morning Crew caught up with Jocelyn after her awesome experience, and she was still pretty excited about it. Listen to the full interview below:

 

Related posts

Reporter Remains Calm, Cool And Collected While A Gunfight Erupts Behind Him

Canadian Swaps Soccer Scarves For Maple Syrup

‘Let The Bad Times Roll’ Released From The Offspring Ahead Of New Album

Get “Turtleneck & Blazer” Stuck In Your Head

Nominations for the 78th Golden Globes

Check Out This Subway Cover of Eight Days A Week

Axl Rose Set To Appear In Scooby Doo

Mortal Kombat Restricted Trailer Released

Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Released