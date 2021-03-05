Orillia’s Jocelyn Hill thoroughly enjoyed her ‘Zoom with the Foo Fighters’

Jocelyn Hill from Orillia is a huge Foo Fighter’s fan, so when she saw that Rock 95 was giving our listeners a chance to win a Zoom meeting with the Foos she knew she had to enter.

What Jocelyn didn’t know is that she’d be the lucky person chose to actually join the legendary band on a live Zoom call, along with a few other die hard fans from across the country. The Rock 95 Morning Crew caught up with Jocelyn after her awesome experience, and she was still pretty excited about it. Listen to the full interview below: