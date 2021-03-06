New Evanescence Better Without You

Evanescence is getting ready to release their fifth studio album, The Bitter Truth, is coming March 26, and we’ve gotten a few singles from the upcoming album, and in Better Without You is a track where Amy Lee really flexes her amazing vocal muscles.

The sing just started to form for Amy with the theme of realizing fairy tales don't some true when you grow up, and embracing that life isn't what you expect as you age, and to accept that and live in the moment.










