Ontario Man Calls 911 to Complain about Tomatoes on His Sandwich

Usually, ridiculous 911 calls are reserved for angry Floridians complaining their favourite fried chicken joint has run out of fried chicken. Not this time.

The Peel Regional Police tweeted a recording of a 911 call where a man called to complain about getting tomatoes on his chicken sandwich. OH THE HUMANITY!

A restaurant getting your order wrong is NOT an emergency. A better way to deal with it would be to speak to the manager or call head office. P.S. Tomatoes don't belong on ANY sandwich. Change my mind. #NotFor911 pic.twitter.com/hWgyHGtC9c — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) September 21, 2019

Peel Police used the call to remind people that calling 911 is for emergencies only, and that a restaurant getting your order wrong is not included in that.