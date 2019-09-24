Listen Live

Ontario Man Calls 911 to Complain about Tomatoes on His Sandwich

Who knew tomatoes were so polarizing?

By Funny, Morning Show

Usually, ridiculous 911 calls are reserved for angry Floridians complaining their favourite fried chicken joint has run out of fried chicken. Not this time.

The Peel Regional Police tweeted a recording of a 911 call where a man called to complain about getting tomatoes on his chicken sandwich. OH THE HUMANITY!

Peel Police used the call to remind people that calling 911 is for emergencies only, and that a restaurant getting your order wrong is not included in that.

