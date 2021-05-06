Listen Live

Ohio Senator uses a zoom green screen of his home office while driving

Did he fool you?

By Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show, Videos

If you have been unlucky enough to take part in a zoom meeting you know that someone on the call is always experimenting with the backgrounds, which can be distracting and super annoying. This Ohio senator takes that to a new level when he uses the green screen feature to superimpose his office as his background while he is clearly driving around, the seat belt is a dead giveaway.

