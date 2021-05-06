Ohio Senator uses a zoom green screen of his home office while driving

If you have been unlucky enough to take part in a zoom meeting you know that someone on the call is always experimenting with the backgrounds, which can be distracting and super annoying. This Ohio senator takes that to a new level when he uses the green screen feature to superimpose his office as his background while he is clearly driving around, the seat belt is a dead giveaway.

This Ohio State Senator thought he was slick, using a Zoom background of his home office while driving… debating a bill for harsher penalties for distracted driving https://t.co/XfangsLaHX pic.twitter.com/r55ti7bsma — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) May 6, 2021