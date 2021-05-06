Listen Live

They had to call 911 to get their kid out of a wooden barrel

They even signed the barrel after they rescued him!

It feels like for some reason every kid has a run in with emergency services before they are ten. Maybe it’s just an accidental 911 dial, maybe climbing too high, maybe setting off a smoke detector, or getting trapped in a barrel. Firefighters were the ones to help this boy out of a wooden barrel he had climbed into and even signed it the barrel at the end for a keepsake for the kid, and also a reminder, not to waste their time right? As the parent’s you would want to have a talk with your kid and say ‘don’t do that again’ but the whole experience takes care of that for you right?

