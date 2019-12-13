New “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Trailer May Reveal Spoilers

If you’re the kind of person who avoids spoilers at all costs, you might want to stay away from the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker because many fans are saying it contains a serious spoiler.

If you don’t want to know what the potential spoiler is, don’t read on!

*******SPOILER ALERT*******

In the clip Emperor Palpatine tells Kylo Ren that he has long had an influence in his life. He says, “My boy, I have been every voice you have ever heard inside your head” as his voice switches between Palpatine, Snoke, and Darth Vader. According to Screenrant the new trailer “establishes a link between Palpatine and at least one of the new sequel trilogy characters, helping tie the entire saga together.”