New “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Trailer May Reveal Spoilers

***POtential spoilers ahead***

If you’re the kind of person who avoids spoilers at all costs, you might want to stay away from the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker because many fans are saying it contains a serious spoiler.

If you don’t want to know what the potential spoiler is, don’t read on!

*******SPOILER ALERT*******

In the clip Emperor Palpatine tells Kylo Ren that he has long had an influence in his life. He says, “My boy, I have been every voice you have ever heard inside your head” as his voice switches between Palpatine, Snoke, and Darth Vader. According to Screenrant the new trailer “establishes a link between Palpatine and at least one of the new sequel trilogy characters, helping tie the entire saga together.”

 

