Let Nature Take Its Course? — AHOLE OR ACCEPTABLE

Do you agree with the decision these boaters made to intervene?

We all have all likely been in a situation where we have seen two animals fighting. It can be nasty and intimidating sometimes– which makes it an easy decision –stay away–, like if a snake or a spider is going after anything I quickly remove myself from that situation. But what it’s a fox and rabbit— and you see the fox hunting the rabbit on the side of the road while you are out for a walk? Do you intervene?

I came across this video online of an Octopus and a bald eagle all tangled up and these guys decided to free the eagle from the octopus’ grasp.

A HOLE OR ACCEPTABLE for what these BC boaters decided to do?

