Montreal May be Getting a Baseball Team Again

The Tampa Bay Rays may be sharing a team with Montreal thanks to a new plan suggesting the Rays play home games in both Tampa and Montreal.

This plan is still in the very early stages, but it seems to be one of the most feasible ways for the Rays to save baseball in Tampa after years of failed attempts to build a fan base in the area.

BREAKING: The Tampa Bay Rays have received MLB's permission to explore becoming two-city team: the Tampa Bay area and Montreal, sources tell ESPN. The plan: Play early-season home games in the Tampa Bay area and finish the season in Montreal. News at ESPN: https://t.co/X6uSt4KLfC — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 20, 2019

According to ESPN, the plan would have the Rays play early season home games in Tampa and the rest in Montreal, the exact amount of games each city would get has yet to be determined. Both cities would get new stadiums as well, so there is still a bit of time before we would be getting a second official MLB team in Canada.

(cover photo via Keith Allison flickr)