Montreal May be Getting a Baseball Team Again

Expo's fans rejoice!

By Morning Show, Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays may be sharing a team with Montreal thanks to a new plan suggesting the Rays play home games in both Tampa and Montreal.

This plan is still in the very early stages, but it seems to be one of the most feasible ways for the Rays to save baseball in Tampa after years of failed attempts to build a fan base in the area.

According to ESPN, the plan would have the Rays play early season home games in Tampa and the rest in Montreal, the exact amount of games each city would get has yet to be determined. Both cities would get new stadiums as well, so there is still a bit of time before we would be getting a second official MLB team in Canada.

(cover photo via Keith Allison flickr)

