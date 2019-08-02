Metallica’s ‘S&M2’ Concert to hit the big screen for one night only

Metallica is set to showcase their upcoming S&M² concert in cinemas across the globe.

Back in March, the band had announced two shows to mark the 20th anniversary of their classic 1999 album and live film S&M. Now, it has been confirmed that Trafalgar Releasing will be showing Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M² at select cinemas on October 9th.

Tickets will be on sale on August 7th.