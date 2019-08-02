Listen Live

Tool’s entire back catalogue has been released on streaming services

Their first album in 13 years is set for release this month

By Entertainment

While gearing up for the release of their first album in 13 years, Tool have finally released their back catalogue on streaming services.

All of their material, including OpiateUndertowÆnimaLateralus, and 10,000 Days, have been released online. “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended,” frontman Maynard James Keenan explained. “Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

Stream Tool’s full catalogue below.

Related posts

Metallica’s ‘S&M2’ Concert to hit the big screen for one night only

Neil Young postpones 2019 tour to work on new documentary and 14 music films

Listen: blink-182 Drop Sugary New Pop-Punk Track ‘Darkside’