Tool’s entire back catalogue has been released on streaming services

While gearing up for the release of their first album in 13 years, Tool have finally released their back catalogue on streaming services.

All of their material, including Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus, and 10,000 Days, have been released online. “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended,” frontman Maynard James Keenan explained. “Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called Digital Downloads and Streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

Stream Tool’s full catalogue below.