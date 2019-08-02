Neil Young postpones 2019 tour to work on new documentary and 14 music films

Neil Young is going to be releasing a new album titled Colorado with Crazy Horse later this year, which marks their first album together since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill. Now, Young has announced that he’ll be postponing his 2019 tour in favour of a whopping 15 film projects.

Young announced the postponed tour in a post on the Neil Young Archives website titled “Archives Films Projects Takes Precedent.” “We will be in the editing suites for the duration of 2019,” Young wrote. “Thanks for coming to our shows! We plan to be back in 2020!”

One film is set to be a documentary about the forthcoming album, and will be titled Colorado Sessions. The film will show “how the band works together to make music, how the emotions of trying to get a sound go with the emotions of the songs, what the songs are about,” Young wrote in another post. “It’s old guys; young souls still alive in old souls and the music they make together.”

The other 14 films will primarily be concert films, including some with Crazy Horse, some solo, an animated movie from Willie Nelson’s son Micah Nelson, and one with Young’s band The Stray Gators from the early ’70s.

The projects have yet to receive an official release date, but Young will post them on the Hearse Theater on the Neil Young Archives Website.