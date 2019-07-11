Metallica Announce They’re Releasing an Illustrated Children’s Book

Do your kids need a little more metal in their lives? Metallica is here to help. The band has announced that they are releasing a new children’s book, The ABCs of Metallica,. The book was co-written by the band with writer Howie Abrams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

The band said on their website “Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us.”

A portion of the proceeds from the book will benefit All Within My Hands, Metallica’s charity foundation. It will be released November 26th in stores and online.