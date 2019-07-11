Listen Live

Metallica Announce They’re Releasing an Illustrated Children’s Book

'The ABC's of Metallica' will be released in November

By Entertainment

Do your kids need a little more metal in their lives? Metallica is here to help. The band has announced that they are releasing a new children’s book, The ABCs of Metallica,. The book was co-written by the band with writer Howie Abrams.

 

 

The band said on their website “Including rhymes and illustrations, The ABCs of Metallica looks back at the history of the band from, duh, A to Z! Each letter of the alphabet highlights a moment along our journey from Garage Days to Master of Puppets to fun facts about us.”

A portion of the proceeds from the book will benefit All Within My Hands, Metallica’s charity foundation. It will be released November 26th in stores and online.

