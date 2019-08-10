ROCK 95 and Barrie360 present: the Chantale Nadeau Model Search and Fashion Show – Saturday, August 10th at Liberty North.

A red carpet fashion show hosted by Elite model, Sarah Jackson, featuring world renowned models, guest judges, live musical performances, and model search finalists.

To apply for the model search or get tickets to the fashion show, go to chantalemodelsearch.com.

