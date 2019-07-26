Listen Live

Listen: Third Eye Blind Drop New Track ‘Screamer’, Announce New Album

THEIR FORTHCOMING ALBUM 'SCREAMER' DROPS ON OCTOBER 18

By Entertainment

Third Eye Blind has announced that they are releasing their sixth album, Screamer, on October 18th. Today, the band released the title track, which features Sleigh Bells’ Alexis Krauss.

The new record will feature multiple collaborations. In addition to Krauss, there are features from Ryan Olson of Marijuana Death Squad, Poliçia and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins.

“My current mood resonates with rebellion, energy, courage, and risk,” Third Eye Blind lead singer Stephan Jenkins explains in a statement. “I seek to combine it with a percussive level of musical immediacy in this collection of songs to cultivate collective idealism and an unapologetic aspiration towards humanistic values.”

Listen to “Screamer” below.

