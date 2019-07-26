Listen Live

Listen: blink-182 Drop Sugary New Pop-Punk Track ‘Darkside’

'NINE' IS SET FOR RELEASE ON SEPTEMBER 20

By Entertainment

After announcing their forthcoming record NINE, Blink-182 have dropped a new track titled “Darkside.”

The new track is sugary, with a punk pop tinge filled with Blink-182’s quintessential upbeat, yet gritty sound. With powerhouse guitar lines, a frantic drumbeat, and frontman Mark Hoppus’ silky, slightly processed vocals singing lines like, “I don’t care what you say/ No, I don’t care what you do/ I’m going to the darkside with you.”

Listen to “Darkside” below.

NINE is set for release on September 20th.

Lead photo courtesy of Just Willie T.

Related posts

Listen: Third Eye Blind Drop New Track ‘Screamer’, Announce New Album

Soundgarden Want To Release New Album With Late Frontman Chris Cornell’s Demos

The Tragically Hip To Reissue ‘Day For Night’ For The Album’s 25th Anniversary

WATCH: Zombieland 2 Trailer is Finally Here

Sylvester Stallone: “I Have Zero Ownership of Rocky”

Tool is set to release first album in 13 years next month

‘Deadpool 2’ director David Leitch says he has ‘crazy ideas” for a potential third movie

WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal In a Mosh Pit

Natalie Portman Set To Return To Marvel Cinematic Universe In ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’