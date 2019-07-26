Listen: blink-182 Drop Sugary New Pop-Punk Track ‘Darkside’

After announcing their forthcoming record NINE, Blink-182 have dropped a new track titled “Darkside.”

The new track is sugary, with a punk pop tinge filled with Blink-182’s quintessential upbeat, yet gritty sound. With powerhouse guitar lines, a frantic drumbeat, and frontman Mark Hoppus’ silky, slightly processed vocals singing lines like, “I don’t care what you say/ No, I don’t care what you do/ I’m going to the darkside with you.”

Listen to “Darkside” below.

NINE is set for release on September 20th.

Lead photo courtesy of Just Willie T.