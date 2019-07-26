Soundgarden Want To Release New Album With Late Frontman Chris Cornell’s Demos

Soundgarden has revealed that they hope to record a new album with a set of demos that they had recorded with late frontman Chris Cornell.

Before Cornell died by suicide in May of 2017, the band had been working on a series of recordings, according to guitarist Kim Thayil.

“It was demos, but the demo quality was pretty good because both Chris and Matt had become very interested in their home recording technique, so they might demo a song, and then Ben and I would add our guitars or bass,” Thayil explains in an interview with Music Radar. “Maybe Matt might play drums to a riff that Chris had recorded. And that would be recorded by one of our engineers or techs.”

Later on in the interview, Thayil explained that getting permission for the demos has been difficult. “Right now, that’s all kind of stalled. We tried to get this going two years ago, but we’re not in possession of any of the demos that Chris was working on with them. We have copies of them, but what we need are the files, so that we’d be able to overdub and finish the record. We are not in possession of those.”

Lead photo courtesy of Andreas Eldh.