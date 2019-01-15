Listen: The Cranberries Release ‘All Over Now’, Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan

A year ago today, The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan passed away at age 46. Prior to her death, she had completed demoing a collection of new material with the band, and now those songs will be released as The Cranberries’ eighth and final album.

The album, which will be titled In The End, was produced by Stephen Street and features eleven new songs such as “Lost,” “Wake Me When It’s Over,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Crazy Heart,” and “The Pressure.” In honour of the announcement of the new album, The Cranberries have released “All Over Now,” the first track off the forthcoming record.

Listen to “All Over Now” below.

“Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live,” band member Noel Hogan explained according to Consequence of Sound. “We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do.”

In The End is set for release on April 26th. Check out the full tracklist below.

In The End Tracklist:

01 – “All Over Now”

02 – “Lost”

03 – “Wake Me When It’s Over”

04 – “A Place I Know”

05 – “Catch Me If You Can”

06 – “Got It”

07 – “Illusion”

08 – “Crazy Heart”

09 – “Summer Song”

10 – “The Pressure”

11 – “In The End”