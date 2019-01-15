5 THINGS TO HAVE IN YOUR VEHICLE DURING WINTER

I’ve done my fair share of long-distance Winter driving, and even though my friends make fun of me for having such a packed trunk, let me tell you, every thing in there has saved me at one point or another!

Emergency Kit

You can easily buy one of these babies in the store, all ready to go for you. Jumper cables, candle and matches, bandages, and more! I also suggest beefing up your kit with some extras of everything, because some time the store-bought kits don’t have enough in there.

Overnight Bag

Mine has saved me many times before! Just throw extra warm clothes in a bag, with a toothbrush, toothpaste and whatever else would help you feel a little more at home in case you need to spend the night somewhere unexpected.

A Shovel

I have one that used to be mine as a kid. It’s small enough to fit in my trunk, but big enough to dig out my tires if I need to.

Blankets

And I say more than one because; one could be used as a blanket and the other for a pillow, if you have to spend the night at work on the lobby couch.

Brightly coloured blankets could also be used as a signal to let people know where you are if you’re stuck in a ditch or at the side of the road in the middle of a whiteout.

Heavy Winter Boots

For walking through deep snow while trying to get your car out of a ditch, or just for a change since those 6-inch heels aren’t keeping you warm while you wait for a tow truck.

