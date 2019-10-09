Listen Live

Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Release ‘One Little Lie’ As Simple Creatures

THEIR SOPHOMORE EP IS SET FOR RELEASE ON OCTOBER 11

By Entertainment

Simple Creatures, which is made up of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, have released a new track called “One Little Lie.”

The energetic, dynamic track revolves around a cyclical guitar riff, wavering synths, and gritty, processed vocal lines. The upbeat melody truly contrasts the darker lyrics, as the pair sing lines like, “I tell myself one little lie/ My head gets heavy every day/ Like it’s filled with rocks and memories/ I tell myself one little lie and the pain doesn’t phase me.”

Listen to “One Little Lie” below.

Their sophomore EP is set for release on October 11th.

Related posts

The Cure Frontman Robert Smith Says They Have Three New Albums On The Way

Watch: The new red band trailer for ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ is here

Metallica Launch Mysterious Countdown Clock

Watch: The first trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 is here

Stream: City and Colour releases beautiful, dark new album ‘A Pill For Loneliness’

Watch: Matthew McConaughey runs his own weed business in trailer for ‘The Gentlemen’

Foo Fighters reveal they’re starting work on a new album this week

The Rock Announces Return to WWE for ‘Smackdown’

Green Day partners with NHL for television theme song ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’