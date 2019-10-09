Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Release ‘One Little Lie’ As Simple Creatures

Simple Creatures, which is made up of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, have released a new track called “One Little Lie.”

The energetic, dynamic track revolves around a cyclical guitar riff, wavering synths, and gritty, processed vocal lines. The upbeat melody truly contrasts the darker lyrics, as the pair sing lines like, “I tell myself one little lie/ My head gets heavy every day/ Like it’s filled with rocks and memories/ I tell myself one little lie and the pain doesn’t phase me.”

Listen to “One Little Lie” below.

Their sophomore EP is set for release on October 11th.