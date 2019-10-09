Listen: blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth Release ‘One Little Lie’ As Simple Creatures
THEIR SOPHOMORE EP IS SET FOR RELEASE ON OCTOBER 11
Simple Creatures, which is made up of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, have released a new track called “One Little Lie.”
The energetic, dynamic track revolves around a cyclical guitar riff, wavering synths, and gritty, processed vocal lines. The upbeat melody truly contrasts the darker lyrics, as the pair sing lines like, “I tell myself one little lie/ My head gets heavy every day/ Like it’s filled with rocks and memories/ I tell myself one little lie and the pain doesn’t phase me.”
Listen to “One Little Lie” below.
Their sophomore EP is set for release on October 11th.