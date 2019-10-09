Kurt Cobain’s custom guitar, sweater from ‘MTV Unplugged’ are getting put up for auction

Kurt Cobain’s custom guitar and distinctive olive green cardigan from MTV Unplugged are both going up for auction.

Julien’s Auctions revealed that the sweater, alongside a custom 1993 Fender guitar, which Cobain used during Nirvana’s In Utero Tour, will both be available at a two-day auction full of rock memorabilia. In addition to the sweater and turquoise left-handed guitar, the auction will feature handwritten lyrics from renowned artists like Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

The forthcoming auction takes place on October 25th and 26th.