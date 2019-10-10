Turkey Drop Today!

ROCK 95 is on location all throughout the day today at Zehrs in south Barrie at the corner of Yonge and Big Bay Point Road until 7pm. We’re collecting frozen turkeys to help support the Barrie Food Bank’s Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Organizers are hoping to receive more than 500 turkeys today to help the Food Bank meet the needs of their clients for this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

As a way of saying “thanks” for supporting the day, ROCK 95 is going to pass out a ballot for a chance to win Birthday Bash passes for every turkey donation made today, so if you come out to support the day, you might find yourself winning passes to the ROCK 95’s 31st Birthday Bash.