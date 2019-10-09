The Cure Frontman Robert Smith Says They Have Three New Albums On The Way
THE FIRST ALBUM 'LIVE FROM THE MOON' MIGHT BE RELEASED BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR
The Cure frontman Robert Smith has said that the goth rockers have three new albums in the works, and one may arrive before the end of the year.
In a new interview with Zocalo, Smith confirmed that The Cure plan to release a record before the end of the year. “Actually I have prepared three albums, two of them more advanced,” Smith explains. “The first will be the one that we will release very soon. I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier. It has the title of Live From the Moon and it will surely change its name.”
According to a recent interview, @TheCure are currently working on 3 (!) new albums 👇 https://t.co/KGqAT0KsIZ
— Twickets (@Twickets) October 8, 2019
Live From The Moon marks the band’s first new album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, but Smith claims that fans won’t have to wait too long for a follow-up to the forthcoming record.
“The second album, which I already have more advanced, refers to much freer pieces and with a more pronounced, stronger sound, and that to record them has to be live, yes, with that experience of putting together a concept based on the interpretation of the moment,” Smith explains. “The third, which is crazy, is a noise disc, with different aspects and environments, all based on experiences on a stage or on my paths, in situations where noise is present and to which we are so accustomed that we don’t pay attention.”