Listen Live

James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

He's on fire!

By Entertainment, Morning Show

James Holzhauer is only the second contestant in history to surpass the $2 Million mark on ‘Jeopardy!’. He’s currently sitting at $2,065,535. Holzhauer has won 27 games in a row now, and is quickly catching Ken Jennings’ total winnings of $2,520,700.

So many people are analyzing Holzhauer’s playing strategy (which includes aggressive Daily Double wagering). Oliver Roeder of FiveThirtyEight says Holzhauer seeks out the Daily Doubles but only after amassing a substantial amount of money so he can maximize his winnings.

Related posts

Watch: Kit Harrington Cries As He Reads His Role In The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Smash Mouth and Drake are officially in a basketball feud

Real Estate Mogul Offers Kawhi Leonard Multi-Million Dollar Penthouse if He Stays With the Raptors

Sex Pistols’ Manager’s Son Preps Documentary ‘Wake Up Punk’

Watch: The New Trailer For ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Sees Sarah Connor Wielding Weapons

WATCH: Awkward Actors During Standing Ovation after Screening of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at Cannes

WATCH: Seth Rogan & Charlize Theron – Truth.. or Dab

Watch: The Lumineers Show The Difficulty of Alcoholism In Dark New Video For ‘Gloria’

WATCH: Someone Tried to Dropkick Arnold Schwarzenegger