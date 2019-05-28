James Holzhauer Has Surpassed $2 Million on ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer is only the second contestant in history to surpass the $2 Million mark on ‘Jeopardy!’. He’s currently sitting at $2,065,535. Holzhauer has won 27 games in a row now, and is quickly catching Ken Jennings’ total winnings of $2,520,700.

So many people are analyzing Holzhauer’s playing strategy (which includes aggressive Daily Double wagering). Oliver Roeder of FiveThirtyEight says Holzhauer seeks out the Daily Doubles but only after amassing a substantial amount of money so he can maximize his winnings.