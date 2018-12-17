It’s NOT Christmas Till You’ve Watched These 5 Movies

5. ‘Home Alone 1 & 2’

Seeing those two idiots get hit in the face with paint cans and bricks will never get old! Not to mention there’s no way you can miss them, since the movies are played on TV millions of times leading up to Christmas!

4. ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’

Either the classic Rankin & Bass version, and/or the one with Jim Carrey. I always get a little teary eyed when the Grinch’s small heart grows three sizes that day.

3. ‘Elf’

Because who doesn’t love when Buddy freaks out when he thinks Santa is coming, or when he answers the phone “Buddy, the Elf, what’s your favourite colour?”!

2. ‘Christmas Vacation’

A classic story of everything that could go wrong, DOES go wrong! Plus it’s hilarious to watch! (Not to mention a lot of us can probably relate to the crazy family members!)

1. ‘White Christmas’

It’s just not Christmas, without Bing. Ever since I can remember, on Christmas Eve, and ONLY on Christmas Eve, my family and I snuggle up in our pyjamas and watch it.

Honourable Mentions:

‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

AND, because some people think it’s a Christmas movie, ‘Die Hard’.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

(Image Source: yourbeavercounty.com, & Videos Courtesy of: John Erler, Movieclips Trailer Vault, Movieclips, Paramount Movies/YouTube)