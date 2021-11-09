Amazon Trying To Re-Create The Wishbook

Forget the Sears Wishbook (RIP), here comes Amazon!

Their “Ready, Set, Play” holiday toy guide is being delivered to thousands of households across the province, most often dictated by past Amazon shoppers. Chances are, during the pandemic, you did a little online shopping and might find your mailbox has this bad boy inside it.

It’s got all the latest toys & trends for the kids to go through for ideas of what they want Santa to bring or Mom & Dad to buy. It’s convenient too, with the genius addition of a sticker page, so they can take stickers and place them beside the toys they really, really want. However, if you ask me, there’s just a wee bit too many stickers in it. No way the kids are going to get THAT many toys for Christmas, right?

But it’s made me nostalgic for the ol’ wishbook. Back in the day, it was the early sign of the Christmas season coming. And it seems like every family had their own method of marking what they wanted or leaving clues for your parents. I wasn’t very creative, so I would just go through it WITH my Mom and tell her everything I thought was exciting. But some families would give all the kids different colour pens, or markers to circle what they wanted. Others would ear mark the pages with the good stuff, and some would just rip the pages out and present them proudly to Mom or Dad. What was YOUR wishbook routine?