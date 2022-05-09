Listen Live

First Look at Avatar: The Way Of The Water

It’s finally here! A teaser trailer for the Avatar sequel. James Cameron himself debuted the first look at the next chapter in this visual epic.

Did you watch the first Avatar movie 13 years ago when it broke records and broke all the conventions of 3D movies?

Dare I say, it’s a “smoke your dinner & then head to the theatre” experience waiting to happen! (At least the first one was that for me!)

