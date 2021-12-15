Top 10 Smells That Transport You To Childhood
You’re minding your own business, then BAM! You smell something and are immediately transported back […]
You’re minding your own business, then BAM!
You smell something and are immediately transported back to childhood on a wave of memories & sensations that are almost inexplicable. But it’s nice, because we’re not talking about just a simple “reminder” of your past, but those legit moments that stop you dead in your tracks and take. you. back!
The results of a North America wide poll determined what the top 10 smells that transport people back to childhood are. Now, before we get to the list, I have to say that at this time of year, especially, there’s a LOT of reminiscing of childhood. And Christmas is always full of traditional & transporting smells. The wax candle set pictured above is THE ultimate sensory experience that takes me back to childhood.
So, here’s the Top 10 smells:
10. Pencil shavings
9. Your mother’s perfume
8. The countryside
7. The smell of a school
6. Play-Doh
5. Sweets
4. Roses
3. Crayons
2. Certain traditional meals
1. Freshly cut grass
There’s some doozies on this list. I’m already back in time just thinking about play-doh and crayons…what’s missing from this list? Let me know!
McCully