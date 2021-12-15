Top 10 Smells That Transport You To Childhood

You’re minding your own business, then BAM!

You smell something and are immediately transported back to childhood on a wave of memories & sensations that are almost inexplicable. But it’s nice, because we’re not talking about just a simple “reminder” of your past, but those legit moments that stop you dead in your tracks and take. you. back!

The results of a North America wide poll determined what the top 10 smells that transport people back to childhood are. Now, before we get to the list, I have to say that at this time of year, especially, there’s a LOT of reminiscing of childhood. And Christmas is always full of traditional & transporting smells. The wax candle set pictured above is THE ultimate sensory experience that takes me back to childhood.

So, here’s the Top 10 smells:

10. Pencil shavings

9. Your mother’s perfume

8. The countryside

7. The smell of a school

6. Play-Doh

5. Sweets

4. Roses

3. Crayons

2. Certain traditional meals

1. Freshly cut grass

There’s some doozies on this list. I’m already back in time just thinking about play-doh and crayons…what’s missing from this list? Let me know!

McCully