The World Isn’t Ready For The Most Nick Cage Movie Yet

Nicolas Cage has had a very… illustrious… career. He is one of those celebrities that are shameless about their eclecticism and you’ve heard stories about his personal life that usually end with someone saying “Yeah, that seems like a thing Nick Cage would do.”.

Then there’s the on screen career that has been all over the place with some greats and not so greats, but there is one thing about any movie with Mr. Cage. You’re gonna get weird roller coaster ride, and The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent looks like it’s gonna add a few more loops to that ride.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent is coming April 22, 2022.









