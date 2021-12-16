Ontario Proposes New Highway With Changing Third Lane

Ontario is launching a new pilot project that could make driving on a two lane highway a lot easier.

According to the news release posted earlier this week, the Provincial government plans to help traffic flow in Northern Ontario with a proposed 2+1 highway on Highway 11, north of North Bay.

This highway will be the first of its kind in North America. There would be two dedicated lanes travelling in either direction, with the centre lane changing directions every 2 to 5 kilometres.

Ontario is proposing an innovative 2+1 highway pilot on Highway 11 in Northern Ontario! 🚨 2+1 is a three-lane highway that has been shown to improve traffic flow and safety. Learn more: https://t.co/6Zt6DXKLiP pic.twitter.com/zkaSc9vOQP — Ontario Ministry of Transportation (@ONtransport) December 14, 2021

The 2+1 highway will go along Highway 11 between Sand Dam Road to Ellesmere Road and from highway 64 to Jumping Caribou Lake Road.