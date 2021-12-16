Listen Live

Ontario Proposes New Highway With Changing Third Lane

The proposed changes will be made to parts of Highway 11

By Morning Show

Ontario is launching a new pilot project that could make driving on a two lane highway a lot easier.

According to the news release posted earlier this week, the Provincial government plans to help traffic flow in Northern Ontario with a proposed 2+1 highway on Highway 11, north of North Bay.

This highway will be the first of its kind in North America. There would be two dedicated lanes travelling in either direction, with the centre lane changing directions every 2 to 5 kilometres.

The 2+1 highway will go along Highway 11 between Sand Dam Road to Ellesmere Road and from highway 64 to Jumping Caribou Lake Road.

 

