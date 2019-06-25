IKEA Lets you Design your Own Couch Now

If you’re shopping for a brand new couch and you’re looking to customize one based on your preferences and available space, you’re in luck. IKEA has a ‘build your own couch‘ option on their website, which helps you get a better idea of how you’d like to furnish your space.

There are truly no restrictions when it comes to building your own couch. Here are a few tweets from people who took full advantage of this and created true masterpieces.

thank you ikea for this extremely powerful $15,000 couch pic.twitter.com/UgwWPhV6JV — Judeo🌸Bolshevik (@rudermensch) June 21, 2019

I see your couch and raise you this pic.twitter.com/57Qq2JNx78 — Postjesweg (@postje1917) June 22, 2019

C O U C H pic.twitter.com/dKTyA4ivxi — Patrick Laverick | Digital Ninja (@PatrickLaverick) June 23, 2019