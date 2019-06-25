Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s historic buzzer beater recreated in Lego
The Shot Heard Around The World
No matter what Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard decides about his future, we’ll have the championship. Flags fly forever. We’ll also always have that iconic buzzer-beater to finish off the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs.
Thankfully, someone has given Leonard’s buzzer-beater the LEGO treatment. Check it out below.
The Shot heard around the world.
In LEGO. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/osDwkSBtk5
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 24, 2019
