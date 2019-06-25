Listen Live

Watch: Kawhi Leonard’s historic buzzer beater recreated in Lego

The Shot Heard Around The World

No matter what Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard decides about his future, we’ll have the championship. Flags fly forever. We’ll also always have that iconic buzzer-beater to finish off the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the playoffs.

Thankfully, someone has given Leonard’s buzzer-beater the LEGO treatment. Check it out below.

 

Monday, June 30 at 6 p.m. is the beginning of NBA free agency for the 2019-20 season

