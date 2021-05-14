Listen Live

FRIENDS Reunion Set To Air At End Of The Month

HBO Max will release the special on May 27th

The long anticipated FRIENDS union has finished filming and now has a firm release date at the end of the month. Along with cast members, several other celebrities are set to make appeareances including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and even Justin Bieber. I understand the the side characters like Reese and Tom, only kind of, I don’t feel anyone is watching the FRIENDS reunion to watch anyone other than the original cast?
Check out the teaser below.

