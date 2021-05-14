FRIENDS Reunion Set To Air At End Of The Month

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The long anticipated FRIENDS union has finished filming and now has a firm release date at the end of the month. Along with cast members, several other celebrities are set to make appeareances including Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck and even Justin Bieber. I understand the the side characters like Reese and Tom, only kind of, I don’t feel anyone is watching the FRIENDS reunion to watch anyone other than the original cast?

Check out the teaser below.