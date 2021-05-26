HUNGER FOR HUMOUR / HUMOUR FOR HUNGER COMEDY SHOW

Add uproarious laughter to your Wednesday nights as an exclusive collection of Canada’s top comedians performs in a limited-run series of online shows to benefit Food Banks Canada!

Organized by Barrie Uncovered & Canada’s Top Mayor Award program – Two organizations devoted to supporting the needs of communities.

HUNGER FOR HUMOUR / HUMOUR FOR HUNGER is an hour-long comedy show playing every Wednesday at 8pm, launching on May 26th and ending on June 16th.

The lineup includes Canadian comedy heavyweights such as Martha Chaves (CBC’s Because News, The Debaters), Glen Foster (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival), Leonard Chan (This Hour has 22 Minutes), Ali Hassan (Host of Canada Reads, CBC’s Q) and more!

Hosted by Danish Anwar (GlobalTV, SiriusXM, CBC, Founder of Toronto Comedy All Stars) and Marc Trinidad (Comedy Network, BET), this special series will raise money for a worthwhile cause while uplifting our spirits when we need it the most.

Cost of admission is FREE but every donation will go directly to Food Banks Canada’s Covid Relief Fund.

QR Code for Food Bank Donations:

Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, there will be fun prize packs to be won by viewers who tune in!