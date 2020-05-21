Listen Live

Family Finds $1 Million in Cash…Returns it to Police

What would you do?

The Schantz family were driving around in Virginia when they noticed the car in front of them swerve to avoid something in the road, which turned out to be a couple of garbage bags.

Instead of being part of the problem, the family stopped to pick up what they thought was some else’s trash to dispose of it properly. Little did they know, they were driving around with close to a million dollars cash in their truck.

The family did what we’d all like to THINK we’d do…and turned the money into the police.

