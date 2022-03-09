Listen Live

WATCH: Dee Snider Explores Legal Action Against Randi Zuckerberg’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” Parody

She made a parody video called "We're All Gonna Make It" to Promote Cryptocurrency

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg has been putting out some weird music videos to promote cryptocurrency. Her latest video is a parody version of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. Her version is called “We’re All Gonna Make It” and it’s got Dee Snider absolutely reeling.

He called her parody video “Dog Sh*t” and says Twisted Sister’s legal team is looking into taking action against her for the unauthorized use of their song.

 

