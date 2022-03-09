WATCH: Dee Snider Explores Legal Action Against Randi Zuckerberg’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” Parody

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg has been putting out some weird music videos to promote cryptocurrency. Her latest video is a parody version of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. Her version is called “We’re All Gonna Make It” and it’s got Dee Snider absolutely reeling.

He called her parody video “Dog Sh*t” and says Twisted Sister’s legal team is looking into taking action against her for the unauthorized use of their song.