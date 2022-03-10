WATCH: Disney+ Drops ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer
Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen will be reprising their roles as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker
The long-awaited teaser-trailer for the Disney+ limited series has finally dropped.
Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi a decade after “Revenge of the Sith”. Hayden Christensen will also be back as Darth Vader aka Anakin Skywalker.
The limited six-episode series drops on Disney+ May 25th, which happens to be the 45th anniversary of the theatrical release of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”.